Severe thunderstorm warning for Niagara


Storm clouds CTV Northern Ontario

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located near Fonthill, moving east at 20 km/h.

Locations impacted include:
Niagara Falls, Fonthill, Short Hills Provincial Park and Thorold.

Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

 

