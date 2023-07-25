Severe thunderstorm warning for Niagara

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located near Fonthill, moving east at 20 km/h.

Locations impacted include:

Niagara Falls, Fonthill, Short Hills Provincial Park and Thorold.

Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.