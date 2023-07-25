Severe thunderstorm warning for Niagara
Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.
This severe thunderstorm is located near Fonthill, moving east at 20 km/h.
Locations impacted include:
Niagara Falls, Fonthill, Short Hills Provincial Park and Thorold.
Local rainfall amounts of 50 to 75 mm are possible
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - July 26th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Ashley Waters - Founder, NEXT Niagara
Bryan Rose - Executive Director, Niagara Community Foundation
-
-