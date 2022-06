A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h, and heavy downpours with total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are possible.

Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front and are moving towards the area.