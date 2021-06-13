Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Niagara Sunday night

Niagara is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing up to nickel size hail located near St. Catharines, moving east at 35 km/h.

Officials say winds of 90 km/h and nickel size hail are possible.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"