Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Niagara
Environment Canada warning of the potential for a severe thunderstorm this afternoon.
Forecasters says conditions are favourable for the development of wind gusts up to 100 km/h with nickel sized hail and heavy rain.
Right now the timing is late this afternoon or early evening, but that could change.
