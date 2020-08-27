iHeartRadio
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Niagara

Storm clouds

Environment Canada warning of the potential for a severe thunderstorm this afternoon.

Forecasters says conditions are favourable for the development of wind gusts up to 100 km/h with nickel sized hail and heavy rain.

Right now the timing is late this afternoon or early evening, but that could change. 

 

