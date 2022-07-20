Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Niagara

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Thunderstorms are expected to affect the area beginning late this afternoon. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts. There is some uncertainty as to how far east the risk of severe weather will continue this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.