Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Niagara

Niagara is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says the region could get hit with severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

They may bring strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall of 50 mm within an hour.

Officials say large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, and break branches off trees.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.