Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Niagara

Niagara may get hit with some thunderstorms as Environment Canada posts a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.

The watch has been upgraded to warning for north Niagara as of 5:35 p.m.

Officials say we may get thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail this afternoon and into this evening.

Winds may reach 90 km/h, and we could get nickel size hail.

Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

Locally heavy rain is also possible. 

