Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Niagara
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara.
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms, that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain, this afternoon and into this evening.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.
A heat warning also continues for the region.
-
ROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE Robin McPherson and Stephen Murdoch
-
Dissecting the COVID Alert app, was it good?Matt talks to Tech Analyst Carmi Levy about the latest independent analysis of the federal government’s COVID Alert smartphone app and why it wasn't as successful as it should have been
-
Annual #WeAreLakeErie Day to safeguard waterways like Lake ErieMatt talks to Raj Gill - Great Lakes program Director, Canadian fresh water alliance who's working to pressure governments to protect the lake for the benefit of future generations.