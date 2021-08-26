Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Niagara

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms, that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain, this afternoon and into this evening.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

A heat warning also continues for the region.