Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Niagara
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Niagara.
Environment Canada says we may get some severe thunderstorms late this afternoon into this evening.
Some of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and locally heavy rainfall.
