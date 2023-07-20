Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Niagara

A severe thunderstorm watch continues for all of Niagara, after south Niagara was placed on a warning earlier today.

Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm is headed towards Niagara and may bring strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and hail up to Toonie size.

"Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."