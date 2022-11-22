Sewage has been leaking into Hamilton Harbour for 26 years

Just days into her new job as Mayor of Hamilton, Andrea Horwath is making a public statement about a sewage spill in the city.

According to officials it appears the sewage spill, into Hamilton Harbour in the area of Burlington Street and Wentworth Street, appears to have started in 1996.

Horwath says she was notified today at 4 p.m.

"In line with my commitment to transparency, I asked that this information be made public immediately. I am concerned about the environmental impacts of this spill, and while we are not yet aware of the total volume of sewage released, I have been informed that it was substantial. I was assured that the nature of the spill makes the risk to human health very low."

Horwath has asked the City Auditor be brought in to investigate how a spill could go on for more than 20 years without being detected.

"I expect that when that report is completed, it will be publicly released."

