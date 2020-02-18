iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Sewer work to begin today on Glengarry Rd. in St. Catharines

Sewer-Evgen_Prozhyrko

The city of St. Catharines advising motorists to expect lane restrictions and possible road closures, on Glengarry Road starting tomorrow.

Sewer replacement work begins today on the roadway between Glengarry Circle and Glengarry Park.

The work is expected to continue for 6 to 8 weeks.

The city says sidewalks will remain available to the walking public.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM FEB 19TH

    The Late Round Table

    JESSICA POTTS (President & Gallup Certified Strengths Coach at Inspired Strategy Group)

    HOLLY MUNDULA (Regional Manager Business Banking Solutions for Meridian Credit Union)

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 19TH

    A Sliver of Hope 

    Niagara Health best practices

    What do you do with this guy?

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 19TH

    Latest on Wet’suwet’en demonstartions

    Jason "The Germ Guy" Tetro, Host of the Super Awesome Science Show, Author of “The Germ Code” and “The Germ Files