Sewer work to begin today on Glengarry Rd. in St. Catharines
The city of St. Catharines advising motorists to expect lane restrictions and possible road closures, on Glengarry Road starting tomorrow.
Sewer replacement work begins today on the roadway between Glengarry Circle and Glengarry Park.
The work is expected to continue for 6 to 8 weeks.
The city says sidewalks will remain available to the walking public.
