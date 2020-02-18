Sex abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for Chapter 11
A 110-year-old American institute is facing extinction as it braces for the massive impact of lawsuits stemming from decades-old claims of molestation.
The Boy Scouts of America announced this morning that it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The move is designed to give the organization a chance to put those lawsuits on hold, for now.
The Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money.
