Sex offender Gordon Stuckless dead

The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal has died.



Gordon Stuckless was sentenced in 2016 to six and a half years behind bars, six after credit for his time on house arrest, for more than 100 offences related to the sexual abuse of 18 boys over three decades.

He was released to a halfway house on day parole in December.

Ari Goldkind, his lawyer, says Stuckless had a brain hemorrhage on Tuesday and died last night at a hospital in Hamilton.