Sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team put over until April

The sexual assault case of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team has been put over to the end of April.

Lawyers for all five players appeared via video in a London court for the first hearing in the case this morning but none of the players were present.

Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod were charged with sexual assault in the case late last month.

Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.