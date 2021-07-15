Seymour-Hannah mass vaccination clinic reopens after one day closure

A Niagara Health mass vaccination clinic is reopening today after a one day closure due to supply issues.

The Seymour-Hannah clinic in St. Catharines will be running as usual today after yesterday's closure.

Anyone who had an appointment booked for yesterday had been contacted by Niagara Health to reschedule their appointment before yesterday's closure.

As the clinic reopens, it includes the walk in programs:

People needing their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine can go to the clinic any time without an appointment to receive one. The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days depending on supply.

People looking for their second dose can join the daily stand-by line between 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Niagara Health uses any doses left over from late cancellations and no-shows for the walk-in lines so the doses do not go to waste. Shots are not guaranteed for anyone using the walk-in system, but hundreds of people have successfully gotten a vaccine dose through the program.

As of Monday, the clinic is responsible for 225,717 shots administered.

Over 553,700 doses have been administered across Niagara thanks to the combined work of Niagara Health, Public Health, pharmacies, and doctors.

So far 67.6 percent of Niagara residents have one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 48 percent have completed the two shot series.