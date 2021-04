Niagara is reporting a steep drop in the number of COVID-19 cases today.

33 infections were reported Sunday, following an average of 175 daily cases over the last week.

Public Health confirms the numbers are accurate, and not the result of a glitch.

159,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.

81 people are in hospital in Niagara being treated for the virus, with 21 of those in the ICU.