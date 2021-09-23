Sharp-eyed Niagara police officer helps solve case of stolen trailer and mower

A sharp-eyed Niagara Regional Police officer helped solve the case of a stolen riding lawn mower in Fort Erie.

An NRP detective from Fort Erie was driving in the area of Highland Avenue and Central Avenue when he noticed a garden trailer parked in the driveway of a house with a John Deere Riding Lawn Mower.

The detective recognized the trailer and mower as being reported stolen from property in the Ridgeway area of Fort Erie.

The theft is believed to have occurred overnight on September 21st into the morning hours of the 22nd.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the Highland Avenue house and searched the home.

Three people have been arrested.

43 yr old Richard Ronald Kinsella and 35 yr old Felicia M. Lyrette - both of Fort Erie - have been arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

52 yr old Eric Michael Hagen of Fort Erie was arrested and charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Fail to comply with Probation.