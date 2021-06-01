Shaw Festival calls on provincial government to lessen restrictions for performing arts

The Shaw Festival is calling on the Ford government to lessen the restrictions on performing arts organizations.

In a post on social media, Shaw Festival officials say the provincial government's reopening plan is 'a dead-end for performing arts, outdoor venues, festivals, and events.'

They are calling on the government to allow arts organizations to resume rehearsals as the province enters the first step of the plan, so casts and crews will be ready to perform again in Step 2.

The post also asks the government to allow filming inside performance spaces during Step 1 so theatres can offer digital content.

Shaw Festival representatives say the current guidelines will 'leave arts and culture behind, denying arts lovers the equal access that restaurants, sports, and religious services will be allowed to offer.'

The province plans to enter Step 1 when at least 60 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and overall case numbers and hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

Under Step 1 up to 10 people can gather outdoors, outdoor dining will open up to 4 people per table, outdoor religious services can be offered with limited capacities, and day camps and campsites will be allowed to reopen.