Shaw Festival cancels musical for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

CKTB - NEWS - stage curtain

The Shaw Festival will no longer be putting on the musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable this year.

In a release, the Shaw Festival states COVID-19 restrictions on rehearsals, performances, brass and wind instruments, and singing severely impacts the creative team's vision.

Instead, they hope to stage the show in 2023.

The rest of Shaw's 2021 playbill is still scheduled to go ahead as planned in reduced-capacity theatres.

Box Office representatives will be reaching out to all affected ticket holders to discuss options and refunds.

    ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa

    BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25

    Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day).  Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
    Life of a professional musician during the lockdown

    Tim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown