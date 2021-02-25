Shaw Festival cancels musical for 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Shaw Festival will no longer be putting on the musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable this year.

In a release, the Shaw Festival states COVID-19 restrictions on rehearsals, performances, brass and wind instruments, and singing severely impacts the creative team's vision.

Instead, they hope to stage the show in 2023.

The rest of Shaw's 2021 playbill is still scheduled to go ahead as planned in reduced-capacity theatres.

Box Office representatives will be reaching out to all affected ticket holders to discuss options and refunds.