Shaw Festival delays start of season again

The Shaw Festival says it will extend the cancellation of all public events and performances through June 30th.

Festival officials say the decision is in reponse to the town's declaration of a state of emergency.

Festival Artistic Director Tim Carroll says in a release “I'd like to acknowledge the incredible support and love we have received from the whole theatre community. We are sending it back to all of you, with this thought: if there was ever any question that theatre satisfies a real human need, this experience has answered it.”



Ticket holders to the affected performances will be contacted and offered either exchanges or refunds.