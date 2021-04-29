Shaw Festival delays start of season to early July

The Shaw Festival is delaying the start of the 2021 season to early July.

Early performances of Charley's Aunt and the full run of The Devil’s Disciple will now move to new outdoor venues.

Beginning July 7, audiences can enjoy Charley's Aunt under a canopied stage set amid the Shaw Festival gardens.

A Short History of Niagara, a commissioned puppetry piece originally set at Fort George, moves to the Festival grounds with shows starting on July 29.



“The opportunity to present these shows amid the beauty and magic of Niagara’s outdoors – in the light of day or under the early evening stars – allows us all to experience them in an entirely new and special way,” said Artistic Director Tim Carroll. “Theatre is about connection – human connection – and our outdoor performances are one way that more of us can come together safely and experience live theatre again. I want to thank our patrons for staying with us at every pivot and turn over these last few months. I look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

