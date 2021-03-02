Shaw Festival getting $1M to survive COVID-19 pandemic
A major relief for the Shaw Festival Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake after the Ontario government announced $1M in support.
The Ontario government announcing today $999,593 to help the Shaw Festival remain solvent and prepare for a time when they can fully re-open their facilities.
The Niagara Symphony Orchestra in St. Catharines will also receive $52,061 in support.
"We cannot overstate the value of this investment by the province into Ontario's Arts and Culture institutions or thank the ministry enough," said Tim Jennings, Executive Director of the Shaw Festival Theatre. "As one of the Niagara Region's twenty largest employers, and an economic generator that anchors thousands of related tourism jobs for our local wineries, hotels, restaurants and retail shops, the Shaw Festival knows that we, and our colleagues across the province, are deeply and intrinsically linked to the economic success and stability of our communities, as well as their cultural health. Minister MacLeod and her team at the ministry have been beside us every step of the way through the last year and know how deeply we have all been impacted and have worked tirelessly to support us. From all of us here, thank you and we look forward to welcoming you back to our stages soon!"