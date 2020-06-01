Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake cancels performances until July 31st

The Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake is cancelling performances until July 31st due to the COVID pandemic.

Artistic Director, Tim Carroll, says it is frustrating to have to put wonderful performances on hold, but their first priority has to be keeping everyone safe.

He says ``we will get through this together.”

Shaw has 600 employees and hundreds of volunteers.

Based on the Public Health Agency of Canada’s statement regarding mass gatherings, along with the guidance of the provincial and federal governments, the Shaw Festival has ceased all business on-site, including cancelling all public events and performances, with the hope of resuming on August 1, 2020.

Mahabharata, scheduled to hit the stage in August, is cancelled for 2020 however organizers are committed to bringing it back in a future season.

They are hoping to re-open their box offices on June 15th.

If you have any ticket-related questions in the meantime, please email feedback@shawfest.com