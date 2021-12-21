Shaw Festival mourning the loss of former artistic director

The Shaw Festival is mourning the death of its former artistic director.

Christopher Newton died peacefully yesterday morning at the age of 85.

The actor, stage manager, and playwright served as artistic director from 1979 until 2002.



“It is no exaggeration to say that, without Christopher Newton, there would be no Shaw Festival today,” stated Artistic Director Tim Carroll. “He set a very high standard in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002 he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts. He was an inspiring mentor to young artists and an unfailingly generous source of advice and encouragement to me. I will miss him.”



Newton leaves behind his husband Nicholas MacMartin.

A celebration of life will be held at the Shaw Festival at an appropriate time.

“Christopher’s first season at The Shaw saw my parents bring me to my first show here,” reminisced Executive Director Tim Jennings. “Seeing his programs over the years ignited my own interest in a career in the theatre. I thank him for that and will miss his presence and visits.”