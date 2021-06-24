Shaw Festival will host outdoor performances starting July 10th

Shaw Festival is gearing up for a summer of performances.

Outdoors @ The Shaw, a series of concerts and events, are scheduled to take place from July 10 to October 9th on the grounds of the Festival Theatre and Royal George Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The events will be part carnival, part theatre celebration.

New outdoor performance spaces with limited capacities – the BMO Stage, Humeniuk Foundation Stage, Royal George Theatre’s Gallery Patio, Nona Macdonald Stage, affectionately known as “Nona’s tent”, and Festival Theatre grounds – will host concerts and unique theatrical experiences.

Under Step 2 in Ontario, which starts Wed. June 30th, outdoor concert venues, theatres, and cinemas can reopen to 25 percent capacity.

For more information on ticket sales and show dates click here.




