Shaw postpones start of season
There are more cancellations and postponements for Niagara's entertainment venues.
The Shaw Festival in Niagara on the Lake announcing it is further delaying its season until May 25th.
On its website, Shaw officials write " We apologize for any inconvenience. The full value of your tickets will be held on your account and a box office representative will be in touch to reschedule or refund once our offices have re-opened. If you have any ticket-related questions in the meantime, please email feedback@shawfest.com."
The festival's box office is scheduled to open April 13th.
Meantime, the Foster Festival is suspending all public events and performances, including the 2020 summer season of plays to be held June 24 to August 22 at the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines.
And the annual Rose Festival in Welland, which was scheduled to run June 4th to the 21st, is cancelled as well.
