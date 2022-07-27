Shawn Mendes cancels North American and European concert tour dates

Shawn Mendes says he's cancelling the remainder of his tour dates in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe into 2023 as he puts more attention on his mental health.



The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician issued a statement on social media saying that after talking with his management team and health professionals, he has decided he needs ``to take the time I've never taken personally to grow myself and come back stronger.''



The decision wipes his schedule clear of dozens of tour dates that stretched into the middle of next year, starting with a Toronto show that was scheduled to happen on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.



Earlier this month, Mendes announced he was pausing his Wonder world tour for three weeks, saying he's toured since he was 15 and that being away from friends and family took a toll on him.



In his latest statement, Mendes says he was excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but he found he ``was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.''



He assured fans his tour cancellation doesn't mean he won't be making new music, and that he eventually plans to return to the road.