Shelter in place at Fort Erie school following phone threat

Niagara Police are investigating a telephone threat to a Fort Erie school which forced students and staff to shelter-in-place.

Police were called shortly before 3 p.m. today after staff at Garrison Road Public School received a threat over the phone.

The school went into a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution.

Officers also requested that Stevensville Public School and Peace Bridge Public School implement safety procedures for a short period of time.

Officers cleared Garrison Road School and worked on allowing children to head home. All children have safely arrived back at their homes.

"The NRPS recognizes that this was a very stressful situation for the children, parents / guardians, and staff. We thank you for your patience and co-operation."

Garrison Road has now re-opened.

The investigation remains ongoing by 5 District Fort Erie detectives. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.