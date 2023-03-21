Shelter-in-place for some Thorold residents following fire

A shelter-in-place request is being asked of some Thorold residents following a fire that continues to burn at a recycling plant.

The fire on Allanport Road has Thorold Fire asking residents in the area of Centre Street, Barron Rd, Gainer Rd and Henderson to stay inside away from the smoke and to close windows.

The blaze broke out at Environmental 360 Solutions Niagara Waste Management Services this afternoon.

All employees evacuated the recycling plant just before 3 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.

Fire Chief Terry Dixon tells CKTB they are doing overhaul of the site, and will be on scene for the next few hours.

He says the shelter-in-place was put in place because the wind direction changed.

