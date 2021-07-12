Shelter in place lifted as crew remain on scene of fire in St. Catharines

St. Catharines residents are no longer being asked to shelter in place.

City staff first asked people in the Yates Street area to shelter in place earlier today after smoke billowed over the area during a massive fire at a historical building on Ontario Street.

Fire crews are still on scene at the remains of the Welland House Hotel building and are expected to remain there overnight to monitor the situation.

An investigation is underway from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, Niagara Regional Police, and St. Catharines Fire.