Shelter-in-place lifted in Thorold following fire at recycling facility

A shelter-in-place has been lifted for residents living near a fire in Thorold this morning.

The fire broke out just before 3 p.m. yesterday at Environmental 360 Solutions Niagara Waste Management Services on Allanport Road.

Emergency Crews have issued a shelter in place for residents within a 2km area of the area, but lifted the order at 11 a.m. today.

Allanport Road is now open to traffic.

All employees evacuated the recycling plant right away and there were no injuries.