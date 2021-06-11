Sherman murder files to be unsealed for public access
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a trove of files related to murder victims Barry and Honey Sherman be unsealed and opened to public access.
The unanimous decision found that trustees of the wealthy Toronto couple's estate failed to establish a serious risk to their safety and privacy.
It also found that public interest and the principle of open court proceedings require unlocking the files.
In June 2018, a lower court judge issued an order protecting the files, which concern the appointment of estate trustees and would ordinarily be available for public inspection.
ROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Brett BoakeROUNDTABLE Kim Rossi and Brett Boake
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *In the Heights (theatres and PVOD) *Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl (VOD/Digital) *Akilla's Escape (VOD)
Musician out of work for over 400 daysTim talks to musician Jim Casson, what is it like to not have worked steady in over 400 days?