#ShineALightForThem tonight
Today is Doctor's Day and this year it has special significance as our physician's risk their lives on the front lines of the pandemic.
To honour our doctors the Ontario Medical Association is asking all of us #ShineALightForThem at 9:00 tonight.
Keeping social distancing in mind, it can be as easy as standing in a window shining the light from your cellphone.
