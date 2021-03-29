Ship stuck in Suez Canal 'partially refloated'
Nearby stranded ships blasted their horns as the huge container ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal was partially re-floated overnight.
Tugboats and salvage crews took advantage of high tides to free the Ever Given from the shoreline.
The ship has been lodged in a single-lane stretch of the canal for nearly a week, and it's not clear how much longer it will take to free it.
About 12 per cent of global trade by volume goes through the Suez Canal, and it accounts for 30 per cent of the world's daily shipping container freight.
Minister Lisa MacLeod & Premier Doug Ford - Provincial announcement in Niagara Falls this aftPremier Doug Ford is in Niagara today for an announcement. Ford will be touring the region with Heritage, Sport, Tourism, and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy and West Niagara MPP Sam Oosterhoff. MacLeod says the trio will be in Niagara Falls for a 1 p.m. announcement. "We want to make sure that we're here to support you and signal that Ontario is not only open for business, but at the right time, we're going to be open for visitors too. She did not go into further details on what the announcement may entail.
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 29Hirji ‘worried’ about potential COVID super-spreader event on Easter weekend Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. People 75 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments today.
Boggio & Edwards - Rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmaciesTim talks to Donnie Edwards. Pharmacist at Boggio Edwards on the rollout of vaccines through Niagara pharmacies.