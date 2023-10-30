Ship traffic is moving on the Welland Canal after one-week strike

It may take you longer to get to work in Niagara today, as ships start moving on the Welland Canal once again.

A deal has been reached for Seaway workers, ending a strike that shutdown the St. Lawrence Seaway.

The strike started last Sunday, leaving dozens of ships anchored across Niagara in Port Weller and Port Colborne.

The agreement will have to be ratified by employees in the coming days, but ships are scheduled to start moving this morning.