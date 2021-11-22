Shipment of pediatric doses of vaccine arrive in Canada
A U-P-S plane carrying thousands of pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Canada -- the first accelerated shipment of vaccines geared toward children between the ages of five and 11.
Ottawa had promised some shots would be available within 48 hours of Friday's announcement by Health Canada that it had approved a modified version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in that demographic.
Provinces have welcomed both the vaccine's approval and imminent arrival, but have largely held off on disclosing rollout plans.
