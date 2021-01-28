Shipments of Pfizer vaccine are not quite expected to return to normal by mid-Feb. in Canada

Major-General Dany Fortin says Canada is getting 149,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks, which is a fifth of what the drugmakers originally promised.

And despite federal government promises, shipments are not quite expected to return to normal by the middle of next month.

Fortin now says Pfizer is sending 335,000 doses the week of February 15th.

That's 9% less than the company initially promised, before it paused deliveries to re-tool a plant in Belgium.