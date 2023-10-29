Ships set to start moving Monday after Seaway deal reached

A deal has been reached for Seaway workers, ending a strike that has shutdown the Welland Canal.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation says an agreement has been reached with Unifor, the union representing 360 workers.

The strike started last Sunday, leaving ships anchored across Niagara.

The agreement will have to be ratified by employees in the coming days, but ships are scheduled to start moving tomorrow morning - with workers asked to duty at 7 a.m.

“We have in hand an agreement that’s fair for workers and secures a strong and stable future for the Seaway,” said SLSMC President and CEO Terence Bowles.

“We know that this strike has not been easy for anyone, and value the patience and cooperation of our marine industry bi-national partners; carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all those who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border”.