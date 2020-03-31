Shock over pics of crowds taking in scenic Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls resident expressing shock and dismay after going for a drive and noticing crowds of people taking in the sights in Queen Victoria Park.

Clarke Smith-Bitter writes on his Facebook page, that he took a drive with his wife Lisa on Saturday, and there were at least 100 to 150 people at Table Rock.

He notes Dufferin Islands was the same and the WEGO was dropping groups of people off at the falls.

After Bitter posted the pics, the city of Niagara Falls announced yesterday on its website that "Transit will be further reducing WEGO Red Line service to and from Table Rock along Niagara Parkway shortly to mitigate non-essential travel to that location and Niagara Parks Commission properties as they are closed at present."

The city of Hamilton, which has been trying to keep crowds away from its scenic waterfalls and trails, has given its bylaw officers the power to police crowds.

Anyone caught in a group larger than five people in Hamilton could face a fine of $750.

