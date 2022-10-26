Shooting at St. Catharines barber shop overnight has police looking for red SUV

Police are investigating after the front window of a St. Catharines business was shot at overnight.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at a barbershop on James Street.

No one was inside the shop when multiple bullets went through the front window.

Officers have identified a suspect vehicle, which they believe is a red newer model SUV, possibly a Lexus.

The suspect vehicle was last seen in the area of Westchester Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Detectives are appealing to both area residents and business owners to review their CCTV footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009628 with any relevant information.