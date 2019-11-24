Shooting early Sunday morning in St.Catharines leaves man with serious injuries

Police are looking for witnesses after a shooting in St.Catharines early Sunday morning.

It happened right before 5am in the area of Page Street and Manning Street.

Police say a fight broke out near a home and a 31 year old man suffered a gunshot wound.

He was initially treated at a local hospital before being transported to an out-of-town hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting, and has information or video of the incident to contact Detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, Badge #9628. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS.