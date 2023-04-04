iHeartRadio
Shooting in Burlington this afternoon sends one to hospital


Halton Police logo

One person is in hospital with serious injuries after an afternoon shooting in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say it happened in the area of Guelph Line and New Street, and the search for a suspect is underway.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.

The victim has not yet been identified. 

 

