Shooting in Fort Erie sends one to hospital

A shooting in Fort Erie has sent one man to hospital.

Niagara Police are on the scene of the shooting in the area of Village Creek Drive, between Ott Rd. and Old Mill Rd., where the incident took place shortly before noon.

One man has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, in what police are calling a 'targeted incident'.

"The investigation remains ongoing with no continued risk to public safety."

Police have not said if the suspect has been arrested.

There are road closures in the residential area as police investigate.