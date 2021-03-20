Shooting in St. Catharines Friday night under investigation

Police in St. Catharines are investigating a shooting last night they believe was targeted.

Officers were called to the area of Trapnell Street and Vine Street S., just before 11 p.m. last night after shots were fired.

A home in the area had been damaged by gunfire, however the suspects fled the scene, prior to police arrival.

No one was injured.

Detectives have reason to believe this was a targeted incident, and two males in dark clothing are believed to have been involved.

Residents in the area of this incident are asked to check their video surveillance or dash cam footage for any suspicious activity.