Shooting in Toronto's Greektown 1 block away from Danforth mass shooting commemoration

Toronto Police say a man is dead after an overnight shooting the city's Greektown neighbourhood.



The shooting happened hours after, and less than a block away, from a commemoration of the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting in the same neighbourhood, which killed two people and injured 13 others.

Investigators say gunshots rang out shortly after 3:30 a.m.



They say officers found a man who had been shot, and he died after being taken to hospital.



Police haven't shared the victim's identity, and investigators say they don't have information about a suspect.

Survivors of the mass shooting that took place five years ago gathered yesterday evening in Withrow Park.



About 50 people, many dressed in white, met up near two trees planted in 2019 to honour the victims, and some local officials including Mayor Olivia Chow were on hand.



Chow extended her condolences to the families of those who were lost and to those who continue to be affected by that night.



The incident stands as one of the worst mass shootings in Toronto's history, leading to advocacy for stronger gun control measures and a public health approach to gun violence.