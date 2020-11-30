Shopify expecting another big day for Cyber Monday

Shoppers are reminded to continue supporting local businesses during Cyber Monday.

Today marks another big sale day for retailers, but this time the deals shift online.

Shopify, a popular tool for big businesses and independent retailers alike, saw a 75% increase in sales compared to last year.

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein says merchants sold $2.4 billion worth of goods and services on Friday.

Tech Analyst Carmi Levi explains the Canadian based e-commerce company has lower clawbacks than other online systems.

"The advantage of Shopify and the reason they sold record amounts of Black Friday, and we expect the numbers of Cyber Monday to be the same, is because retailers don't have to give up their first born and siphon a huge chunk of their profits to Shopify over time. They pay their subscription, everything else is theirs."

Levi also says Shopify has been popular with small businesses during the pandemic for its ease of use.

"They've struck a nerve with retailers who weren't sure how to manage, how to navigate this shift to online and mobile shopping. In fact a growing number of what we buy online is coming through our smart phones. So let's say you had set up a website a few years ago successfully, you would have to redo it now for mobile. Well Shopify does all that in the background, you don't even have to worry about it - you don't have to think about it. So retailers, especially small local players, they're going, 'You know, I can focus on my community, I can focus on my marketing. I don't have to worry about all the technical back-end.'