Shoreline restoration and improved accessibility among improvements coming to Dufferin Islands

Dufferin Islands is getting a big boost.

TD Bank Group has committed $400,000 over the next three years to launch the Dufferin Islands Visitor Experience and Ecological Enhancement Initiative.

Niagara Parks says the improvements will include some shoreline restoration, improving the accessibility of the area, and developing more educational opportunities.

Dufferin Islands of course is one of the main locations for the winter festival of lights which will start November 12th.

Click here for a full look at the Dufferin Islands Visitor Experience and Ecological Enhancement Initiative