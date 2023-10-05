Short Hills Park in Niagara will be closed two days this month for traditional deer harvest

Short Hills Provincial Park in Niagara will be closed to the public later this month for the annual deer hunt.

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy has notified the Ministry that its First Nations residents want to hold their traditional/community harvest for deer in Short Hills Provincial Park on October 21st and 28th.

Four other dates have been selected in November and December.

Short Hills Provincial Park will be closed on the days, and will re-open at 8 a.m. the following morning.

Archery will be used, as no guns are allowed.

A 'harvest zone' has been established, and Ministry staff will be present at authorized access points and other locations to advise members of the public that the park is closed.

There have been protests and campaigns aimed at shutting down the harvest, or relocating it to another location.