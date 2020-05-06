Short on food? A free grocery giveaway is taking place in St. Catharines tomorrow

If you are in need of groceries, you are invited to head down to the St. Catharines Farmers Market tomorrow.

Thanks to a generous donation by an anonymous donor, some members of council will be distributing bags of groceries to community members.

Councillor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB he is hoping to stock the fridges and fill the pantries of residents in need.

He is reminding residents attending the event to follow proper social distancing rules and to wear a mask if possible when picking up their bag.

The grocery giveaway starts at 1 pm on Thursday May 7th at Market Square on King St. in downtown St. Catharines.

There have been two similar grocery giveaways in Thorold during the pandemic.